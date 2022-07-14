How to Watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Season 2 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The world of male exotic dancing gets much more cutthroat as the hit BET+ show “All the Queen’s Men” returns for its second season. Follow “Madam” DeVille as she prepares to solidify her rule, helped by a cadre of male models intent on ensuring their queen holds on to her kingdom. Reserve your table at Club Eden and get ready to bare all on Thursday, July 14 with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch Season 2 of ‘All the Queen’s Men’

About ‘All the Queen’s Men’

In the dog-eat-dog Atlanta nightclub scene, Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille, cycle three winner of “America's Next Top Model”) is the leader of the pack. With a crew of loyal models ready to defend her honor, she should have no problems holding on to her territory. Season 2 carries on Madam’s story as she reaches out to expand her exotic empire. Soon she discovers that more money quite often leads to more problems as she tries to stay alive and ahead of the game.

Based on her popular book “Ladies Night,” the one-hour show features author Christian Keyes as The Concierge, a hitman with eyes on taking out the queen. Other returning cast includes Skyh Alvester Black as “Amp ‘Addiction’ Anthony,” Candace Maxwell as “DJ Dime,” Keith Swift Jr. as “Babyface,” Racquel Palmer as “Blue,” Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire as “Doc,” Dion Rome as “El Fuego,” and Jeremy ‘Masterpiece’ Williams as “Midnight.”

Can You Stream Season 2 of ‘All the Queen’s Men’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the second season with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+. Current subscribers will have access to the show on Thursday, June 14.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘All the Queen’s Men’ on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

