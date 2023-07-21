How to Watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Marilyn DeVille is back, and more in charge than ever in Season 3 of “All the Queen’s Men,” which debuts Thursday, July 20 on BET+ . DeVille is the owner of one of the hottest nightclubs in town, but this season she’ll face an enemy so formidable that even her considerable power may not be enough to match the threat. Will Madam DeVille marshal her strength and stay on top? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About 'All the Queen's Men' Season 3 Premiere

Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, the one-hour drama will pick up on the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. In season one, viewers witnessed Madam’s swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry. She is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that Madam and her empire is successful.

As her journey continues in Season 2, she is hell-bent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Season 3 will see her attempt to navigate this sexy yet dangerous world, which she must do if she wants to stay alive and ahead of the game.

Can you watch 'All the Queen's Men' Season 3 Premiere for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Season 3 Premiere on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'All the Queen's Men' Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'All the Queen's Men' Season 3 Premiere Trailer