How to Watch ‘All Up in the Biz’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Showtime is releasing a new documentary streaming on Paramount+ on the late rapper Biz Markie, best known for his song “Just a Friend,” on Friday, Aug. 11. “All Up in the Biz” will show footage that’s never been seen before of Markie’s life, career, and some of the top names in the business. Known as the “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” music fans will see Markie like never before and be reminded of a true underdog tale. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'All Up in the Biz'

“All Up in the Biz” will have interviews with musicians and friends of Markie’s, like Tracy Morgan, Fat Joe, and Nick Cannon, all showcasing Markie’s tales of triumph. A true underdog story, Markie created a new kind of hip-hop with his cheeky sense of humor and iconic beatboxing skills while dealing with the death of his mother and living in foster care.

Hailing from Long Island, Markie was known for his funny and relatable lines and made a name for himself with his swift skills. “All Up in the Biz” shows the hip-hop legends he went on to inspire, like Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, and De La Soul, who all went on to be big names in the industry themselves.

Directed by Sacha Jenkins, this is the fifth documentary she’s released for Showtime. Growing up in the ’80s in New York City, Jenkins’ love of hip-hop also inspired her other works like “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James,” “Burn Mother F*cker, Burn!” and “Word is Bond.”

Can you watch 'All Up in the Biz' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘All Up in the Biz’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'All Up in the Biz'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'All Up in the Biz' Trailer