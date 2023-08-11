 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘All Up in the Biz’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Showtime is releasing a new documentary streaming on Paramount+ on the late rapper Biz Markie, best known for his song “Just a Friend,” on Friday, Aug. 11. “All Up in the Biz” will show footage that’s never been seen before of Markie’s life, career, and some of the top names in the business. Known as the “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” music fans will see Markie like never before and be reminded of a true underdog tale. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 'All Up in the Biz'

About 'All Up in the Biz'

“All Up in the Biz” will have interviews with musicians and friends of Markie’s, like Tracy Morgan, Fat Joe, and Nick Cannon, all showcasing Markie’s tales of triumph. A true underdog story, Markie created a new kind of hip-hop with his cheeky sense of humor and iconic beatboxing skills while dealing with the death of his mother and living in foster care.

Hailing from Long Island, Markie was known for his funny and relatable lines and made a name for himself with his swift skills. “All Up in the Biz” shows the hip-hop legends he went on to inspire, like Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, and De La Soul, who all went on to be big names in the industry themselves.

Directed by Sacha Jenkins, this is the fifth documentary she’s released for Showtime. Growing up in the ’80s in New York City, Jenkins’ love of hip-hop also inspired her other works like “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James,” “Burn Mother F*cker, Burn!” and “Word is Bond.”

Can you watch 'All Up in the Biz' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘All Up in the Biz’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'All Up in the Biz'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'All Up in the Biz' Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.