How to Watch Amber Heard’s ‘Dateline’ Interview Live for Free Without Cable

Amber Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her in Virginia. Parts of the interview have been shown on NBC this week and the first 20 minutes were released ahead of time on Peacock. Now, the interview will be featured in a “Dateline” special premiering on NBC Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

After the NBC premiere, the special “Dateline” episode will be available to stream on Peacock.

The interview was secretly filmed on June 9, just days after the controversial trial came to an end. “Deadline” reports that it was filmed “in NYC under tight security.”

In the parts of the interview teased so far, Heard claimed that she was honest throughout the duration of the trial while admitting, “I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.” She stated that she wanted the truth to be brought to light, regardless of the outcome.

In the interview, Heard also discussed how social media played a role in the trial, as she believed that the representation of her online was unfair and damaging to her ability to defend herself. Heard was found guilty at the end of the high-profile trial, so Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard took $2 million in damages.

