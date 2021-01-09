How to Stream ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere Live Online

Season three of American Gods makes its comeback tonight and its promising to be thrilling as ever. With Marilyn Manson now part of the cast, we can expect the new season to come with an extra oomph. American Gods premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. For a limited time, you can get STARZ for just $4.99 a month for the next six months (45% OFF).

How to Watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Sunday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Starz

In addition to Marilyn Manson, who will plays Viking rocker Johan Wengren, season 3 of American Gods will also add Blythe Danner’ as Demeter; Iwan Rheon as Liam Doyle; Danny Trejo and Dominique Jackson as new guises for Crispin Glover’s Mr. World; Herizen Guardiola as Oshun; and rapper Wale as Chango according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The fresh faces mingle with the familiar as returning characters continue the story, which takes us now to the town of Lakeside, a location plucked from the middle chapters of author Neil Gaiman’s original book. Here, Shadow is trying to lay low after the Maury moment in season 2. But he’ll find it’s not possible to ignore the godly blood that runs through his veins,” EW reports.

American Gods Season 3 Trailer

