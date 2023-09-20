How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘American Horror Story: Delicate' Season Premiere

“American Horror Story” is an anthology series, featuring a new story and cast each season. Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts lead an ensemble cast in Season 12 that also features Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare.

Roberts plays Anna, an actress who has everything she wants in life…except a family. Anna has tried in-vitro fertilization a number of times, but each time she’s failed to get pregnant. Soon, Anna begins to feel she may be being targeted by an unseen force that wants to prevent her from becoming a mother, and the truth behind why will leave her more desperate for answers—and help—than ever before.

What is the ‘American Horror Story: Delicate' Season Premiere episode schedule?

DIRECTV STREAM will be airing ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Season Premiere on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, September 20, 2023

: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, September 27, 2023

: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, October 4, 2023

: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, October 11, 2023

: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Episode 5: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

‘American Horror Story: Delicate' Season Premiere Trailer