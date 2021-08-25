How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

American Horror Story season 10 is finally here, and this story has a unique format. Instead of telling a single story throughout the season, this season will feature two stories, “Part I: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley.” The premiere airs on FX on Wednesday, August 25. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch American Horror Story

When: Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About American Horror Story

Part one of American Horror Story season 10, “Red Tide,” takes place by the sea and will be featured in the first six episodes. “Death Valley,” the second part, is set by the sand and will be told in the final four episodes of the season. The season finale airs shortly before Halloween on October 27. This season’s cast includes Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, and Macaulay Culkin.

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, fans can listen to a fictional radio broadcast titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, which gives hints about what’s to come in “Red Tide.” It features details about this season’s locations, as well as a few surprises.

According to FX, “Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.” You can listen to the first six-minute episode here.

Watching American Horror Story on Hulu

If you don’t have access to FX, or if you would prefer to watch new episodes after they air, you can stream season 10 with any Hulu subscription. All of season 10’s episodes will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the day after they premiere on the linear channel.

How to Stream American Horror Story Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the American Horror Story season premiere live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.