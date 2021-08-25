 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
American Horror Story FX

How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

American Horror Story season 10 is finally here, and this story has a unique format. Instead of telling a single story throughout the season, this season will feature two stories, “Part I: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley.” The premiere airs on FX on Wednesday, August 25. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch American Horror Story

About American Horror Story

Part one of American Horror Story season 10, “Red Tide,” takes place by the sea and will be featured in the first six episodes. “Death Valley,” the second part, is set by the sand and will be told in the final four episodes of the season. The season finale airs shortly before Halloween on October 27. This season’s cast includes Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, and Macaulay Culkin.

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, fans can listen to a fictional radio broadcast titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, which gives hints about what’s to come in “Red Tide.” It features details about this season’s locations, as well as a few surprises.

According to FX, “Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.” You can listen to the first six-minute episode here.

Watching American Horror Story on Hulu

If you don’t have access to FX, or if you would prefer to watch new episodes after they air, you can stream season 10 with any Hulu subscription. All of season 10’s episodes will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the day after they premiere on the linear channel.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$5.99+ / month
hulu.com

How to Stream American Horror Story Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the American Horror Story season premiere live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FX--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FX + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.