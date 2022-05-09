 Skip to Content
NBC American Song Contest

How to Watch ‘American Song Contest’ Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The newest singing competition series, “American Song Contest” wraps up this week with the Grand Final. The competition began in March with 56 contestants and now there are only a few singers left standing. Which one of the 10 finalists will walk away victorious? The finale premieres on NBC on Monday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the finale with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘American Song Contest’ Finale

You can also stream the finale the next day on Peacock.

About ‘American Song Contest’

“American Song Contest” is a singing competition series inspired by the international sensation “Eurovision.” Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host the eight-week live show which began with 56 contestants from across the country with one representing each state and territory. Throughout the competition, they performed original songs and hoped to earn the viewers’ votes in order to avoid elimination.

The 10 contestants included in this week’s finale are:

  • Allen Stone (Washington)
  • Tyler Braden (Tennessee)
  • AleXa (Oklahoma)
  • Riker Lynch (Colorado)
  • Jordan Smith (Kentucky)
  • NiCo (Alabama)
  • Michael Bolton (Connecticut)
  • Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota)
  • Grant Knoche (Texas)
  • Tenelle (American Samoa)

American Song Contest

March 21, 2022

The American Song Contest is the U.S. adaptation of the Eurovision Song Contest which will see all fifty U.S. states, five territories, and Washington, D.C. compete for the title of Best Original Song.

How to Stream the ‘American Song Contest’ Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “American Song Contest” finale live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Watch Grant Knoche Perform on 'American Song Contest':

