America's Got Talent: All Stars NBC

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ Series Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

An exciting, all-new “America's Got Talent” spin-off premieres this week. If you’re a fan of the thrilling talent show, this is one you won’t want to miss. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel welcome back some of the best acts in series history for “America's Got Talent: All Stars.” Prepare to be amazed when the series premieres on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on NBC. You can watch America's Got Talent: All Stars: Season 1 and NBC with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere

About 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere

On “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” 60 talented performers are up for the challenge and in it to win the coveted title of “All-Star.” Every week, 10 new contestants will show off their skills in hopes of wowing the judges. During each episode, the best acts have a shot at earning one of the very few Golden Buzzers. Fans also have the power to vote their favorites into the final rounds. Just 11 performers will be left standing and head to the two-hour finale episode at the end of the season.

Terry Crew hosts the fun new series. Several familiar faces are headed to the stage, including past winners from “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain's Got Talent,” and “Canada's Got Talent.” Brandon Leake, Terry Fator, Dustin Tavella, Kodi Lee, Jeanick Fournier, and Axel Blake. As always, the contestants cover a wide range of talents, from singing and dancing to magic tricks and ventriloquism. You never know what will happen on “America’s Got Talent,” so make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action.

Can you watch 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch America's Got Talent: All Stars: Season 1 and NBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere Schedule

New episodes premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The finale is expected to air on Monday, Feb. 18.

What devices can you use to stream 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere?

You can watch America's Got Talent: All Stars: Season 1 and NBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'America's Got Talent: All Stars' Series Premiere Trailer

  • America's Got Talent: All Stars: Season 1

    January 2, 2023

    Winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

  • NBC

    NBC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

