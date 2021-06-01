How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

One of America’s most popular talent shows returns for its 16th season — just in time for the summer TV season. Terry Crews hosts “America’s Got Talent,” a competition for singers, dancers, magicians, and other talented acts try to one-up the competition for $1 million and an opportunity to headline a show on the Las Vegas Strip. To do so, they’ll have to woo a panel of judges who are talented in their own right, like Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

How to Watch the “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Premiere

When: Monday, June 1st at 8 PM EST

TV: NBC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The series will kick off with two episodes of auditions, allowing viewers to get to know this year’s contestants and their stories. Returning with the cast is the Golden Buzzer, a gimmick that will allow judges to pass a particularly compelling performer onto the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

“America’s Got Talent” dominated last summer’s landscape and ranked as the #1 series on the “Big 4” broadcast networks in total viewers and led NBC to wins in key demographics on Tuesday nights. The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired. “AGT” is also a digital/social phenomenon, having amassed 2.95 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2020 and ranked third among shows on the four major broadcast networks as far as social media interaction was concerned. With the successes of shows like “American Idol,” “AGT,” and “The Masked Singer,” regarding ratings and fan engagement, it’s clear the American people love themselves a talent show.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday nights at 8 PM EST on NBC.

