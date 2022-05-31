 Skip to Content
NBC America's Got Talent

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Premiere Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another exciting season of NBC’s “America's Got Talent” showcases an impressive lineup of all-new acts from singers and dancers to ventriloquists and comedians. Judge Howie Mandel has already teased that there will be plenty of “magnificent” talent and it all begins on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the two-hour “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Premiere

About ‘America’s Got Talent’

Talented individuals from all over the United States will show off their skills and see if they have what it takes to win it all. Each season of the show has featured a wide variety of talents, including plenty of unique performances, as well as classic acts, such as magicians and acrobats.

The opening episode gives viewers a peek at all this season has to offer, starting with the first round of auditions. After Covid sent auditions online for the past couple of seasons, they are finally in-person again. At the end of the season, just one hopeful star will take home the $1 million prize.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are all back for another thrilling season. Host Terry Crews returns for his fourth season on the show.

How to Stream the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 premiere live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Take a Peek at 'America's Got Talent' Season 17:

