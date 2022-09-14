 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

America's Got Talent” is preparing to wrap another season and you won’t want to miss the season finale on NBC. The final contestants are ready to compete to see who America will declare the winner! Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will all be on hand to give their opinions, but as always, the winner of this season will be decided by you, the viewer The winner of “America’s Got Talent” will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Season Finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’

The season finale will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

About ‘America’s Got Talent’

“America’s Got Talent” is one of the most unique variety shows on television. Season after season, “AGT” features performers from a huge array of performing arts, including dancers, actors, singers, magicians, physical performers, impressionists, ventriloquists, and more, all competing for a shot at $1 million.

Performers do their best to win over the audience every Tuesday night, and the votes are tallied and announced live every Wednesday. Past winners include Grace VanderWaal, who followed her win with the release of 2016’s top-selling EP “Perfectly Imperfect,” and the singing ventriloquist Darci Lynn Farmer.

This year’s finalists are the Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas (winner of Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer) and Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars. Make sure you tune in Tuesday to see their final performances and vote on who you think deserves the top prize! Then, watch Wednesday night to see who is declared the winner of the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent.”

Can You Stream The Season Finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ For Free?

Yes! If you’re not already subscribed to DIRECTV Stream, you can sign up for a five-day free trial! That way, you’ll be able to see the winner of “America’s Got Talent” crowned at no cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Season Finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'America's Got Talent' 2022 Promo

