How to Watch ‘An Audience with Adele’ Premiere for Free Without Cable

No worries if you were unable to watch Adele‘s “An Audience With Adele” special on the U.K.’s ITV channel because the two-hour event is set to air on NBC on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘An Audience with Adele’

When: Sunday, March 20 at 9 PM ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘An Audience with Adele’

The two-hour event, titled “An Audience With Adele,” will be the stateside debut of her TV concert that previously aired on Nov. 21 in the United Kingdom. The NBC special features performances from her latest album, “30,” as well as interactions with the audience, and a question and answer segment. A few other special guests will appear as well.

An Audience with Adele November 21, 2021 Joining multi-Grammy Award winning and one of the biggest UK artists of all time, Adele, for a unique and special night at the legendary London Palladium, where she performs her chart-topping single Easy On Me, as well as tracks from her new album, 30.

How to Stream ‘An Audience with Adele’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “An Audience with Adele” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options