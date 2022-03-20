 Skip to Content
An Audience with Adele NBC

How to Watch ‘An Audience with Adele’ Premiere for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

No worries if you were unable to watch Adele‘s “An Audience With Adele” special on the U.K.’s ITV channel because the two-hour event is set to air on NBC on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘An Audience with Adele’

About ‘An Audience with Adele’

The two-hour event, titled “An Audience With Adele,” will be the stateside debut of her TV concert that previously aired on Nov. 21 in the United Kingdom. The NBC special features performances from her latest album, “30,” as well as interactions with the audience, and a question and answer segment. A few other special guests will appear as well.

An Audience with Adele

November 21, 2021

Joining multi-Grammy Award winning and one of the biggest UK artists of all time, Adele, for a unique and special night at the legendary London Palladium, where she performs her chart-topping single Easy On Me, as well as tracks from her new album, 30.

How to Stream ‘An Audience with Adele’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “An Audience with Adele” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check out this preview of 'An Audience with Adele':

