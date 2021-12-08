How to Watch the ‘Sex and the City’ Series ‘And Just Like That’ for Free Without Cable

The “Sex and the City” cast has reunited and stars in an HBO Max Original, “And Just Like That.” The first two episodes of the new series arrive on the streaming service on Thursday, December 9. To watch “And Just Like That,” you will need to subscribe to HBO Max. The first episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET Thursday.

How to Watch ‘And Just Like That’

When: Thursday, December 9

Stream: Watch with HBO Max.

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

How to Get HBO Max for Free

We’ll show you how to get a free trial of HBO Max with Hulu. If you are subscribed to Hulu but haven’t given HBO Max a try, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

If you can’t get a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you could subscribe to HBO Max for one month to stream “And Just Like That” and then cancel your subscription before you are charged again.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘And Just Like That’

“And Just Like That” follows the beloved SATC ladies in a new season of life. They’re no longer 30-year-olds attempting to navigate their lives and friendships. Now, they’re in their 50s with new challenges to face. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) all return for the rebooted series.

In “And Just Like That,” Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are met with more relationship drama. Things are certainly much more complicated now than they were years ago.

The friend group’s fourth member, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is not expected to star in the reboot. However, her absence will be included in the series.