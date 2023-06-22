How to Watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Grab yourself a Cosmopolitan and kick off the Manolos because just in time for summer, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back! The “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That…” is back this Thursday, June 22 on Max, picking up where Season 1 left off with plenty of parenting woes, career successes, relationship hopes, and even a couple of highly-anticipated reunions. Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” is set to premiere on Thursday, June 22 exclusively on Max. You can watch And Just Like That…: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
About ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere
Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film “Sex and the City 2,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) are back and navigating the journey of life and friendship in their 30s to the challenges, complications, and camaraderie of life in their 50s.
Parker, Nixon, and Davis star with a supporting cast that includes Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, and more.
Originally billed as a miniseries, Max renewed “And Just Like That…” for a second season in March 22. Joining the cast for Season 2 will be Tony Danza, Candice Bergen, Victor Garber, Sam Smith, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.
But for longtime “Sex and the City” fans, the two most anticipated events of Season 2 will be Carrie’s reunion with Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) and the return of Kim Cattrell’s Samantha in a (brief) guest-starring role.
‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Max will be airing “And Just Like That…” every Thursday starting on June 22 through Aug. 24. Episodes 1 and 2 will both be available on June 22, but all subsequent episodes will be released individually weekly on Thursdays.
- Episode 1: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, July 13, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Episode 9: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Episode 10: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 11: Thursday, August 24, 2023
Can you watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Max catalog, you can download And Just Like That…: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch And Just Like That…: Season 2 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of Max
Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Get Started.”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Max Free Trial.
‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
And Just Like That…: Season 2June 22, 2023
This new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial