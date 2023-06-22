How to Watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Grab yourself a Cosmopolitan and kick off the Manolos because just in time for summer, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back! The “ Sex and the City ” revival series “And Just Like That…” is back this Thursday, June 22 on Max , picking up where Season 1 left off with plenty of parenting woes, career successes, relationship hopes, and even a couple of highly-anticipated reunions. Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” is set to premiere on Thursday, June 22 exclusively on Max. You can watch And Just Like That…: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere

Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film “Sex and the City 2,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) are back and navigating the journey of life and friendship in their 30s to the challenges, complications, and camaraderie of life in their 50s.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis star with a supporting cast that includes Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, and more.

Originally billed as a miniseries, Max renewed “And Just Like That…” for a second season in March 22. Joining the cast for Season 2 will be Tony Danza, Candice Bergen, Victor Garber, Sam Smith, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

But for longtime “Sex and the City” fans, the two most anticipated events of Season 2 will be Carrie’s reunion with Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) and the return of Kim Cattrell’s Samantha in a (brief) guest-starring role.

‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing “And Just Like That…” every Thursday starting on June 22 through Aug. 24. Episodes 1 and 2 will both be available on June 22, but all subsequent episodes will be released individually weekly on Thursdays.

Episode 1: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Episode 2: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Episode 3: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Episode 4: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Episode 5: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Episode 6: Thursday, July 20, 2023 Episode 7: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Episode 8: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Episode 9: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Episode 10: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Episode 11: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Can you watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download And Just Like That…: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch And Just Like That…: Season 2 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer