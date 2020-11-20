How to Stream the ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Online For Free

Over the last couple of years, nostalgia has seen the reboot of many 90’s favorites and the trend continues with the Animaniacs reboot now available on Hulu.

How to Watch “Animaniacs” Online

The reboot brings back all the characters we love—with the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and Warner sister Dot, wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Not only that, but Yakko, Wakko and Dot will also be joined by fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who return to continue their quest for world domination.

The reboot comes back with a collection of 13 episodes, adding its renowned comic flair to topics such as cable news, memes, Hollywood’s reboot fixation, and even gun control. The best part is you can watch the entire first season, as well as previous seasons of the original series, for free with a 30-Day Free Trial.

“It really, truly is a deeply personal labor of love,” Rob Paulsen who voices Yakko and Pinky told EW. “And to be able to share it with people with whom I’ve been to weddings, funerals, birthdays; to do it again with an audience that’s exponentially larger than the first go-round? It really is beyond cool.”

What Else Can I Watch on Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $5.99 a month after a 30-Day Free Trial, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($12.99) and Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Act,” “Shrill,” “Love Victor,” “Ramy,” “Mrs. America,” and Academy Award-winning films like “Parasite.”

In addition to “Animaniacs”, you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. They recently launched FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

This includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

Hulu also houses a massive collection of anime, with over 80,000 episodes of TV and movies. From shows such as “Dragon Ball,” “Naruto Shippuden” and “One-Punch Man,” to movies such as “Akira,” “Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa” as well as “Ninja Scroll” the streamer has something for everyone. The selections have a mix of subtitles and english dubbing.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month, both are available with a 30-Day Free Trial. For $54.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 65+ channels from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

What Devices Can I Stream ‘Animaniacs’ & Other Content?

