 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Annie Live! NBC

How to Watch ‘Annie Live!’For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Aubrey Meister

The classic, beloved musical “Annie” is back with an all-new, star-studded cast. “Annie Live!” follows the same story families have known and loved for years. “Annie” began as a Broadway show in 1977 and has three movie adaptations. The newest remake premieres on Thursday, December 2 on NBC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Annie Live!’

About ‘Annie Live!’

“Annie Live!” stars Taraji P. Henson as the mean Miss Hannigan. Celina Smith plays the role of Annie. The musical features classic songs, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” However, the production team is doing things a little differently this time around. Over the years, some of the songs from the Broadway musical have been left out of the movie adaptations. Neil Meron, the executive producer of all of NBC’s live musicals, said, “We’ve basically gone back to the original Broadway version and more or less have followed the structure of that show, adding back songs that no other film production ever used.”

Starring alongside Henson and Smith are Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

NBC has seen success with other musical events, which began almost a decade ago. Some of NBC’s other events have included the following stories:

Annie Live!

December 2, 2021

“The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow” this holiday season as NBC has found its next live musical event: the beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit “Annie Live!”

How to Stream ‘Annie Live!’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Annie Live!” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.