How to Watch ‘Annie Live!’For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android

The classic, beloved musical “Annie” is back with an all-new, star-studded cast. “Annie Live!” follows the same story families have known and loved for years. “Annie” began as a Broadway show in 1977 and has three movie adaptations. The newest remake premieres on Thursday, December 2 on NBC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Annie Live!’

About ‘Annie Live!’

“Annie Live!” stars Taraji P. Henson as the mean Miss Hannigan. Celina Smith plays the role of Annie. The musical features classic songs, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” However, the production team is doing things a little differently this time around. Over the years, some of the songs from the Broadway musical have been left out of the movie adaptations. Neil Meron, the executive producer of all of NBC’s live musicals, said, “We’ve basically gone back to the original Broadway version and more or less have followed the structure of that show, adding back songs that no other film production ever used.”

Starring alongside Henson and Smith are Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

NBC has seen success with other musical events, which began almost a decade ago. Some of NBC’s other events have included the following stories:

How to Stream ‘Annie Live!’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Annie Live!” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.