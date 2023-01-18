How to Watch ‘Are You the One? Global Edition’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A brand new reality dating show is coming to Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18. “Are You the One? Global Edition” is the latest entry in the “Are You the One?” franchise, and the series has gone international this time! Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford will host the first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain as they search for love. You can watch “Are You the One? Global Edition” exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Are You the One? Global Edition’

About ‘Are You the One? Global Edition’

In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.

The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation. From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show.

Can You Stream ‘Are You the One? Global Edition’ Series Premiere For Free?

