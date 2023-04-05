 Skip to Content
Hulu

How to Watch AREA21 ‘Live on Planet Earth’ Concert Special For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Are you a fan of the electronic music tandem AREA21? If so, you won’t want to miss the group’s newest live-to-tape concert special “Live on Planet Earth,” coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 5. It’s an out-of-this-world experience, that tells the story of how AREA21 traveled the galaxy to arrive on Earth and share its fantastical musical gift. You can watch “Live on Planet Earth” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch AREA21’s ‘Live on Planet Earth’

About AREA21’s ‘Live on Planet Earth’

After gracing planet Earth with a streak of superb releases that ultimately led to their debut album; Greatest Hits Vol. 1, it is time for the first full live performance of AREA21. The duo of Martin Garrix and Maejor brings audiences along on a journey with brilliantly visual storytelling, enhanced by sky-high production values. It truly pushes the envelope of what can be accomplished in a live performance.

“We’ve always been dreaming of having AREA21 on stage with a band,” Garrix said. “The music on the album has been made with a lot of live instruments like real bass, real drums, so it’s amazing to be able to put that into a full live performance now.”

“This is the beginning of an evolution of the music and sounds of AREA21,” added Maejor. “It’s a great opportunity to show different sides of the project and introduce people to things they haven’t seen from us yet.”

Can You Stream AREA21’s ‘Live on Planet Earth’ For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for a Hulu account already, yes! Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial of its service, so you can catch “Live on Planet Earth” at no cost!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AREA21’s ‘Live on Planet Earth’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for AREA21's 'Live on Planet Earth'

