How to Watch AREA21 ‘Live on Planet Earth’ Concert Special For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Are you a fan of the electronic music tandem AREA21? If so, you won’t want to miss the group’s newest live-to-tape concert special “Live on Planet Earth,” coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 5. It’s an out-of-this-world experience, that tells the story of how AREA21 traveled the galaxy to arrive on Earth and share its fantastical musical gift. You can watch “Live on Planet Earth” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About AREA21’s ‘Live on Planet Earth’

After gracing planet Earth with a streak of superb releases that ultimately led to their debut album; Greatest Hits Vol. 1, it is time for the first full live performance of AREA21. The duo of Martin Garrix and Maejor brings audiences along on a journey with brilliantly visual storytelling, enhanced by sky-high production values. It truly pushes the envelope of what can be accomplished in a live performance.

“We’ve always been dreaming of having AREA21 on stage with a band,” Garrix said. “The music on the album has been made with a lot of live instruments like real bass, real drums, so it’s amazing to be able to put that into a full live performance now.”

“This is the beginning of an evolution of the music and sounds of AREA21,” added Maejor. “It’s a great opportunity to show different sides of the project and introduce people to things they haven’t seen from us yet.”

