MLB TV: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

The Diamondbacks are looking to end a three game losing streak, after dropping the opener against the Reds 6-5.

In the Cincinnati market, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (was Fox Sports Ohio), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), the teams overflow channel. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Jeff Hoffman of the Reds, will face Riley Smith of the D-Backs in the pitching matchup.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 at home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year. The Reds finished 15-16 in road games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs and averaged 6.5 hits per game last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona Plus≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.