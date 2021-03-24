 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians Spring Training Game on March 24, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on SportsTime Ohio and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on SportsTime Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Great Lakes), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry these channels – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Indians games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsTime Ohio and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

