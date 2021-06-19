 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-0, 2.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +187, Dodgers -222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 6-21 against NL West opponents. Arizona is slugging .375 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 18-8 against division opponents. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for first in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the lineup with a mark of .384.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Bauer recorded his seventh victory and Steven Souza Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Joe Mantiply registered his second loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

