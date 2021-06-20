How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 6-22 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .382.

The Dodgers are 19-8 against NL West Division teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the club with an OBP of .385.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-3. Walker Buehler recorded his seventh victory and Will Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Matt Peacock registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

