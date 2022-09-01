 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (69-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

Arizona is 34-33 at home and 61-67 overall. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .388.

Milwaukee is 34-34 in road games and 69-60 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas is sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .276 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. Christian Walker is 14-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 48 extra base hits (21 doubles and 27 home runs). Keston Hiura is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

