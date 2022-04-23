How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Mets bring road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has gone 2-5 in home games and 5-9 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 14 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

New York is 10-4 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .476. Seth Beer is 13-for-30 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has two doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)