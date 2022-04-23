 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
WPIX (The CW)-----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Mets bring road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has gone 2-5 in home games and 5-9 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 14 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

New York is 10-4 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .476. Seth Beer is 13-for-30 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has two doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.