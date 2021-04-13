How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with
In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (was Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream D-Backs games all year long.
In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream A’s games all year long
Jesus Luzardo of the A’s will start against Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team. The Athletics went 14-14 away from home in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits per game last season and totaled 71 home runs as a team.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels