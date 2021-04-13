How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Athletics Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (was Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream D-Backs games all year long.

In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream A’s games all year long

Jesus Luzardo of the A’s will start against Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team. The Athletics went 14-14 away from home in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits per game last season and totaled 71 home runs as a team.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.