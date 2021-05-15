How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games. Joe Ross (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 8-8 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .486.

The Nationals are 6-9 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Nationals won the last meeting 17-2. Max Scherzer earned his third victory and Andrew Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Riley Smith registered his third loss for Arizona.

