How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The No. 5 USC Trojans were off last weekend, but they are now diving into their final season in the Pac-12 by heading to the Valley of the Sun to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 After Dark game on Fox. The Men of Troy will head to the Big Ten next year while ASU will be in the Big 12. So, don’t miss any of the action from the final intra-conference matchup between the squads when they kick off on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. USC Trojans

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Mountain America Stadium | 500 E Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85287

Mountain America Stadium | 500 E Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85287 TV: Fox

Fox

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Arizona State and USC Game

The Arizona State vs. USC game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FOX on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. The Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. If you can't live without all of the channels from both of Sling's plans, you can get Orange and Blue. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Fubo?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on Fox with Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.