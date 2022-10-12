How to Watch ‘Assisted Living’ Midseason Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Who knew that getting old could be this funny? Tyler Perry’s sitcom “Assisted Living” is returning to BET on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When Jeremy moves to backwoods Georgia to help his grandfather run an assisted living home, he thinks he’s got an easy task ahead of him. That task soon becomes bigger than he could ever have imagined, especially when Mr. Brown and Cora show up looking to invest in the home. You can watch Season 2 of “Assisted Living” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Episodes of “Assisted Living” can also be streamed via BET+.

About ‘Assisted Living’

Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang have done a lot of work renovating the assisted living home they own together. The group decides to open their facility to the public, and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them tons of laughter and life experience. The series stars David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, J. Anthony Brown as Vinny, Na’im Lynn as Jeremy, Courtney Nichole as Leah, Alex Henderson as Philip, and Tayler Buck as Sandra.

In the midseason premiere “Don’t Chi Away,” the facility is not proving to be very profitable. Sandra is preparing to go off to college, and the poor monetary returns are causing Jeremy to reassess the family’s financial future. It’s not looking too promising, in fact, it’s starting to look pretty dire. But as luck and good timing would have it, Jeremy receives a call from his old boss, offering him his old job in Chicago, with a generous raise. When he finally announces it to the crew, they begin doing everything they can to stop the move from happening.

