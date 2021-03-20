 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game on March 20, 2021 Live Online Without TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (formerly Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports South – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NESN all season long, you will need a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which streams all the games. You can also watch it on AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

