How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game on March 20, 2021 Live Online Without TV

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports South

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (formerly Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports South – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NESN all season long, you will need a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which streams all the games. You can also watch it on AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option