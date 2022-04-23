How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Miami Marlins (5-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-8, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -163, Marlins +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will aim to end their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 4-4 at home and 7-8 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 4-2 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 2.66.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies is second on the Braves with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .265 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 15-for-41 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)