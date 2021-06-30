MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (4-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -152, Mets +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 17-21 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .421, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .597 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mets are 19-16 against teams from the NL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .341.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Drew Smith earned his third victory and James McCann went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for New York. A.J. Minter registered his third loss for Atlanta.