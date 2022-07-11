How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 52-35 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

New York has a 25-18 record on the road and a 53-33 record overall. The Mets have gone 39-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .299 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-41 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .533. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)