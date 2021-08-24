 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -150, Yankees +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Braves are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Atlanta is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .296.

The Yankees are 34-27 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-1. Jordan Montgomery earned his fifth victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for New York. Huascar Ynoa took his third loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

