How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +115, Padres -135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego will face off on Monday.

The Braves are 25-24 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .291.

Live TV Streaming Option