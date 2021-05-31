How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

When: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games. Nationals: Joe Ross (2-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts).

The Braves are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 80 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 15 homers.

The Nationals are 6-9 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .311.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his first loss for Washington.

