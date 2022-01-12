How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks play the Heat

Miami Heat (25-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Miami. He’s fourth in the league scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.2.

The Heat are 6-1 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Cameron Reddish is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Lou Williams: day to day (undisclosed), Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: day to day (conditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).