Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida are no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic games this season.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Orlando faces Atlanta for conference showdown

Orlando Magic (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Atlanta in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Atlanta finished 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks shot 44.0% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Orlando finished 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (illness), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (midfoot).

