How to Watch Nebraska vs. Auburn Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST, the #21 Auburn Tigers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from State Farm Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Auburn Tigers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Auburn vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Nebraska game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on fuboTV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Nebraska game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Nebraska game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Nebraska game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Auburn vs. Nebraska game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Nebraska game.

Can you stream Auburn vs. Nebraska on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Auburn vs. Nebraska game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Nebraska vs. Auburn Game Preview: Nebraska looks to knock off No. 18 Auburn

Nebraska (5-5) vs. No. 18 Auburn (7-1)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Auburn looks to give Nebraska its 18th straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Auburn has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Central Florida and Yale last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Auburn’s Jabari Smith has averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while K.D. Johnson has put up 15.5 points and 2.8 steals. For the Cornhuskers, Alonzo Verge Jr. has averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Bryce McGowens has put up 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Verge has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cornhuskers. Auburn has 56 assists on 96 field goals (58.3 percent) over its past three contests while Nebraska has assists on 33 of 86 field goals (38.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 28th nationally. The Nebraska defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th).

