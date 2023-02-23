 Skip to Content
How to Watch Australian Soap Opera ‘Neighbours’ on Freevee on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

How close are you with your neighbors? Just because you live next door, that doesn’t mean you necessarily know all their secrets. The residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia know far too much about each other after all these years, and starting Thursday, Feb. 23 you can watch them in “Neighbours” on Amazon’s Freevee! Season 2012 will debut first, and more “Neighbours” content will appear on the service until new episodes debut in late 2023. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch Australian Soap Opera 'Neighbours' on Freevee

About Australian Soap Opera 'Neighbours' on Freevee

“Neighbours” is the continuation of the long-running daily drama series about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne. After the initial drop, a library season of “Neighbours” will launch on the service every month until the show’s hotly anticipated premiere later this year.

Starting Feb. 28, the streaming service will also launch a variety of Neighbours linear free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels including “Neighbours – Looking Back” (Channel 1) and “Best of Neighbours” (Channel 2). Additionally, a selection of the most legendary episodes of Neighbours will also launch on the service, including a variety of episodes featuring actors Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, and Liam Hemsworth.

Last year, Amazon Freevee and Fremantle announced they would be bringing back Neighbours with Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne returning to reprise their leading roles. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and South Africa. Production is set to commence early this year with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

What devices can you use to stream Australian Soap Opera 'Neighbours' on Freevee?

You can watch Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Australian Soap Opera 'Neighbours' on Freevee Trailer

    amazonfreevee.com

    Freevee

    Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

    Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

    On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.

    $0 / month
    amazonfreevee.com
