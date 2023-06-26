How to Watch ‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Money can do strange things to people. It can even make people willing to kill. That’s a lesson Joe Washington learns the hard way in “Average Joe,” the new series coming to BET+ on Monday, June 26. Joe learns that his father led a secret life filled with illicit deeds and earnings, and the people he wronged are expecting Joe to make it right, or pay with his life. You can watch Average Joe: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.
About ‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere
Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, “Average” Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. It’s a stunning secret that shakes Joe to his core, and the news only gets worse from there.
The problem is, now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.
Can you watch ‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere for free?
BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Average Joe: Season 1 on BET+.
‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere Schedule
BET+ will be airing ‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, August 10, 2023.
- Episode 1: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Episode 2: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, July 13, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Episode 9: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Episode 10: Thursday, August 10, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere?
You can watch Average Joe: Season 1 on BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Average Joe’: Season 1 Premiere Trailer
Average Joe: Season 1June 26, 2023
BET+
BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.
BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.