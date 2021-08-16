How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Now that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end, it’s time for another Bachelor spinoff to return to ABC. As usual, Bachelor in Paradise was filmed at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Season 7 premieres on Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere

When: Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

After Chris Harrison’s exit from the Bachelor franchise, a series of guest hosts were selected for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The lineup includes David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Wells Adams. Adams will also return to his usual behind-the-bar role and be the “master of ceremonies” during rose ceremonies.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise features the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who want to have a second chance at finding love. The fan-favorites heading to paradise include:

Aaron Clancy

Abigail Heringer

Brendan Morais

Connor Brennan

Deandra Kanu

Ivan Hall

James Bonsall

Jessenia Cruz

Joe Amabile

Karl Smith

Kelsey Weir

Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin-Solis

Maurissa Gunn

Natasha Parker

Noah Erb

Serena Chew

Serena Pitt

Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tammy Ly

Tre Cooper

Victoria Larson

Victoria Paul

