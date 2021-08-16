 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Now that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end, it’s time for another Bachelor spinoff to return to ABC. As usual, Bachelor in Paradise was filmed at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Season 7 premieres on Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere

After Chris Harrison’s exit from the Bachelor franchise, a series of guest hosts were selected for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The lineup includes David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Wells Adams. Adams will also return to his usual behind-the-bar role and be the “master of ceremonies” during rose ceremonies.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise features the familiar faces from Bachelor Nation who want to have a second chance at finding love. The fan-favorites heading to paradise include:

  • Aaron Clancy
  • Abigail Heringer
  • Brendan Morais
  • Connor Brennan
  • Deandra Kanu
  • Ivan Hall
  • James Bonsall
  • Jessenia Cruz
  • Joe Amabile
  • Karl Smith
  • Kelsey Weir
  • Kenny Braasch
  • Mari Pepin-Solis
  • Maurissa Gunn
  • Natasha Parker
  • Noah Erb
  • Serena Chew
  • Serena Pitt
  • Tahzjuan Hawkins
  • Tammy Ly
  • Tre Cooper
  • Victoria Larson
  • Victoria Paul

Bachelor in Paradise

August 4, 2014

Some of The Bachelor’s biggest stars and villains are back. They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they know what it really takes to find love, and on Bachelor in Paradise they’ll get a second chance to find their soul mates. Contestants will live together in an isolated romantic paradise in Mexico and we’ll follow these former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new romantic relationships. America will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak.

How to Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Bachelor in Paradise season premiere live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

