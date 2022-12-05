How to Watch ‘Back in the Groove’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new unscripted dating show debuts on Hulu this week, and it’s unlike many that have come before it. “Back in the Groove” features three women in their 40s who are eager to get back out there and find love. The prospects are all half their age though, which keeps it very interesting. Taye Diggs — who starred in the film that inspired the series, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” — hosts the new series. All eight episodes premiere this week with two dropping on Hulu each day Monday through Thursday. Don’t miss the first pair of episodes on Monday, Dec. 5, which you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Back in the Groove’

“Back in the Groove” takes a crew of singles to The Groove Hotel, which is located on an island in the Dominican Republic. The dating show features three leading ladies who have the chance to hit things off with 24 different men. The women include 43-year-old Sparkle from Atlanta, 41-year-old Steph from Miami, and 42-year-old Brooke from Los Angeles. They’re eager to live it up and have a good time while on vacation.

Upon checking into the Groove Hotel, Sparkle, Steph, and Brooke will meet up with a group of men who are primarily in their twenties. One is as young as 22, while a few are in their early 30s. Dating these younger men will give the ladies a chance to fully embrace their younger sides. Be sure to tune in to see who ends up finding love by the end of the eight episodes.

