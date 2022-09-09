How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Red Sox head into matchup with the Orioles on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (67-71, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-65, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 40-28 at home and 72-65 overall. The Orioles have gone 29-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 67-71 overall and 32-37 on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the AL.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .466. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 34 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 63 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-36 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)