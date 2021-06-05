How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (7-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-1, 2.05 ERA, .80 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -123, Indians +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Cleveland will play on Saturday.

The Orioles are 9-19 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .388 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .507 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians are 16-13 on the road. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .287, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .344.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-1. Cole Sulser earned his second victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Bryan Shaw took his first loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option