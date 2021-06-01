How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Minnesota heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jose Berrios. Berrios pitched eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

Twins: Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

The Orioles are 6-19 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging 3.6 RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 42 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 10-14 away from home. Minnesota has hit 72 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Taylor Rogers earned his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Adam Plutko registered his second loss for Baltimore.

