How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Athletics visit the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (49-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -170, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 69-61 record overall and a 37-24 record at home. The Orioles have gone 28-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has a 49-83 record overall and a 27-39 record in road games. The Athletics have a 20-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 29 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .195 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

