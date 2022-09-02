How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Athletics visit the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (49-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -170, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 69-61 record overall and a 37-24 record at home. The Orioles have gone 28-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has a 49-83 record overall and a 27-39 record in road games. The Athletics have a 20-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 29 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .195 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)