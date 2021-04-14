MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and MASN
- Stream: Watch with
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are only available with a . This is your only option to stream Orioles and Mariners games all year long.
The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year. The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last year.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
