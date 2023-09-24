How to Watch Colts vs. Ravens Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

This game could be thought of more as a battle of attrition as both the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts have been dealt early-season injuries. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was a top-five selection in the NFL draft, but he is currently sidelined in the concussion protocol. On the flip side, Baltimore’s run attack lost J.K. Dobbins in the season-opener and backup Justice Hall was injured last week. Now the two franchises with decades of history will meet on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Find out who walks out with a win on CBS and Paramount+.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD 21230

M&T Bank Stadium | 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD 21230 TV: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

The Colts went all in on their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and while he had success on the field, he had to leave both early-season games early with injuries. Now he is in the concussion protocol and Gardner Minshew takes over under center. Zach Moss has been serviceable at running back with Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve for the Colts, so Michael Pittman Jr. will continue to be the team’s top target, regardless of who is throwing the ball. On defense, linebacker Zaire Franklin has 30 tackles and the team has been successful in getting to the opposing quarterback with eight sacks.

Baltimore’s success starts with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who signed a mega-contract in the offseason and has thrown and run his way to helping the team to a pair of victories. With Dobbins out for the year, and Justice Hill questionable for the week, Jackson’s spotlight will be even bigger. Rookie Zay Flowers has been Jackson’s favorite target with 140 receiving yards, but tight end Mark Andrews, one of the league’s best, has stumbled out of the gate with just five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. The defense, as usual, has been one of the top units in the league and is led by linebacker Roquan Smith (21 tackles).

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens game will be streaming on Paramount+. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network. Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service.

The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch with a subscription to Paramount+. In addition to being able to watch every in-market NFL on CBS game this season, you will also be able to stream Big Ten and SEC college football, UEFA soccer matches, men’s college basketball — including March Madness — and more sports, depending on which subscription plan you go with.

You can also catch all of the action on CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, or on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Get comfortable on your couch to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game on CBS with Paramount+. Paramount+ is currently offering a special deal that will let you watch all of the NFL on CBS games with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

Tune in to the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Enjoy the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game on CBS with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Check out the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

If they are not airing the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

If the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.