How to Watch ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Battle on the Beach' Season Premiere

These rising stars in the home renovation world are in for a major challenge! The renovation pros rounding out each team include Taniya Nayak (“Build it Forward”), Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”), and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”). Not only are the teams on a strict deadline, but they also must complete the renovations without going over their $90,000 budget, which is much easier said than done.

The new season of “Battle on the Beach” kicks off with the teams duking it out over each of the three homes. Though they are similar in some ways, each house has a few slight differences, forcing the renovation crews to make strategic decisions. In the first episode, they start out strong with a kitchen and dining room project at each of the three homes.

At the end of the intense competition, the newly renovated homes will be judged by several tough critics. Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”) are joined by real estate agents local to the Gulf Shores area, so they all know exactly what they’re looking for.

What is the 'Battle on the Beach' Season Premiere episode schedule?

The “Battle on the Beach” Season 2 schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : Sunday, June 4

: Sunday, June 4 Episode 2: Sunday, June 11

-Episode 3: Sunday, June 18

-Episode 4: Sunday, June 25

-Episode 5: Sunday, July 2

-Episode 6: Sunday, July 9

What devices can you use to stream 'Battle on the Beach' Season Premiere?

You can watch HGTV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Battle on the Beach' Season Premiere Trailer